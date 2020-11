Purists, rejoice!

The promised camera inversion patch for Super Mario 3D All-Stars has brought another oft-requested feature along with it.

Version 1.1.0 of 3D All-Stars has added support for GameCube controllers in Super Mario Sunshine. The support for the 'Cube controller adapter will only be available in docked mode, and the screen prompts will continue to indicate the Switch buttons.

Other fixes for a "smoother" experience have also been added in the patch.