Next Airship Syndicate Title Is League Of Legends Branded RPG

This is the first time in history that a LoL world championship had Nintendo news.

The next title from the developers of Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders: Genesis is an RPG with a connection to one of the planet's most popular multiplayer games.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was announced by Riot Games today at the 2020 League of Legends world championship for an early 2021 release on Switch. Starring the heroes of the LoL universe, it is developed by Airship Syndicate - the RPG developer headed by comic artist Joe Madureira.

The tale of the Ruined King is a turn based RPG that is the first spinoff from the highly popular multiplayer strategy game.