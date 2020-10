And some related news as well.

The next Neo-Geo Pocket Color game on Switch is another portable fighter.

The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, originally released on SNK's portable in 2000, is now available for US$7.99 or equivalent on the eShop. Beyond the Destiny features 16 characters (9 unlockable from the start) and two special minigames.

A character from The Last Blade will also be released in Samurai Shodown as part of their 3rd season pass - the identify of which has not been disclosed.