Super Mario 3D All-Stars To Receive Inverted Camera Options In Patch Next Month

That's one problem with Sunshine down, and about 12,483 to go.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is getting a quality of life update next month.

A patch will be available on November 16 (North America time) / 17 (rest of the world) that will add inverted camera controls to all three of the contained games. Notably, this can restore the original camera controls to Sunshine from the 2002 GameCube release.

Different control options can be changed in each game: Nintendo of America's Twitter has provided images for what will be available below.