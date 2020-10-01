We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars To Receive Inverted Camera Options In Patch Next Month

by Donald Theriault - October 27, 2020, 9:19 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

That's one problem with Sunshine down, and about 12,483 to go.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is getting a quality of life update next month.

A patch will be available on November 16 (North America time) / 17 (rest of the world) that will add inverted camera controls to all three of the contained games. Notably, this can restore the original camera controls to Sunshine from the 2002 GameCube release.

Different control options can be changed in each game: Nintendo of America's Twitter has provided images for what will be available below.

Stratos2 hours ago

This makes me wonder if they had a few other improvements to add to the game but due to remote work slowing them down they had to put off some of the fixes. I'm not holding my breath for a lot more, but would be nice to see a few more minor improvements and options drop over the next couple months.

