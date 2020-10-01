An overlooked exploit might be useful for people wanting all the Pokémon of the Crown Tundra.
How To Get Multiple Legendaries Quickly in Pokémon Sword and Shield
by Willem Hilhorst - October 26, 2020, 11:00 am EDT
Related Content
Most Popular News Stories
- Minecraft Steve Revealed As Eighth Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character
- Devolver Digital's Disc Room Coming to Switch Later This Month
- Original Fire Emblem Being Localized For The First Time Ever December 4
- Minecraft Dungeons Adding Cross-Platform Play In November
- Nintendo Downloads - October 1, 2020
- Nintendo Downloads - October 8, 2020
- Nintendo Downloads - October 15, 2020
Other News Stories
- Jump Rope Challenge To Remain On eShop For Forseeable Future
- Next Pokemon Expansion Pass Updates Coming Tomorrow
- Eighth Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Fighter To Be Revealed Tomorrow
- Jackbox Party Pack Makes Its Annual Release in October
- Xbox Live Indie Games Classic Shoot 1UP Coming to Switch in Two Weeks
- Minecraft Steve Revealed As Eighth Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character
- Nintendo Downloads - October 1, 2020
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement