Apex Legends Switch Launch Delayed To 2021

Not quite ready to deploy and not going to shadowdrop.

Apex Legends was originally coming to Switch and Steam in October - and though the latter is only delayed a week, Switch owners will have a bit longer wait.

An update posted on the game's website has confirmed that the original October launch for Apex Legends is now a "2021" release. It was going to launch alongside the addition of the game to the Steam store, which is itself delayed to November 4 to coincide with the next season of content for the multiplayer shooter.

Game director Chad Grenier indicated that development challenges of 2020 are partially responsible for the delay:

"Second, for those who game on the Nintendo Switch,we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out."