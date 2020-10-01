Nintendo Announces Price Drop On Single Joy-Con Controllers Effective November 9

The bigger shock is that this is happening on a Monday.

Joy-Cons will be a little bit less expensive soon if you have to buy a solo.

Nintendo have announced a price drop on single Joy-Con controllers for the Switch to take effect on November 9. The single left ("neon blue") or right ("neon red") controllers will be sold for $39.99, representing a $10 MSRP reduction. It appears pairs will maintain their $79.99 cost for now.

It is not known whether these controllers have been redesigned to prevent the persistent issue of Joy-Con drift which Nintendo of America has introduced no-questions-asked exchanges for and has been the subject of multiple class actions.