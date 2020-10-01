Viginette Adventure Game Moncage Coming To Switch In 2021

It's a cube of time, thankfully without the insanity.

Players will be able to get a bunch of new perspectives with the upcoming puzzle Moncage.

XD Networks and developer Optillusion have announced Moncage for a 2021 Switch release. The game features a cube that contains multiple worlds on each of its surfaces, with the ability to rotate the cube and use optical illusion to solve mysteries within.

Puzzles in the game will include such diverse locations as old factories, lost islands, and even bedrooms.