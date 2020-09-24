Aksys Bringing Code: Realize -Wintertide Miracles- To The West In Early 2021

The Otome Armada is going to continue its onslaught into the new year.

The partnership between Aksys Games and the Idea Factory romance label Otomate will continue into at least early 2021.

Aksys has announced a localized version of Code: Realize -Wintertide Miracles- for an early 2021 release, along with a limited edition. The limited edition will contain five pins and a keychain containing winter themed art of series main character Cardia and other characters from the Code: Realize universe.

Set following the events of the February 2020 Switch release, Wintertide Miracles previously released on PlayStation Vita and PS4 last February and is the second "fan disc" for the game.