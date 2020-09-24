Blaseball Creators The Game Band Dealing Where Cards Fall On Switch Next Year

In this house made of aces and eights, we stan the Moist Talkers.

The creators of one of 2020's biggest cultural events are bringing a different creation to Switch in 2021.

The Game Band, creators of the popular web based fantasy baseball title Blaseball, have announced the release of Where Cards Fall for early 2021. It promises a "slice of life experience" inside of homes literally constructed from playing cards.

Based on a ten year old prototype created by The Game Band founder Sam Rosenthal, Where Cards Fall is currently available on the Apple Arcade service.