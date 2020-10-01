We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion on Switch in 2021

by Jordan Rudek - October 14, 2020, 3:30 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: PR

When you owe more than $750, there's really only one option.

Action-adventure Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021. During the MIX NEXT event, a trailer revealed the existence of a bizarre premise with a memorable title. Playing as Turnip Boy, you undertake a quest to pay off your debts and return home. Puzzles, exploration, and combat surround a story about fighting a corrupt vegetable government. Dungeons, boss fights, collectables, and even multiple endings add to what already sounds like a promising experience. If it ends up as good as it is weird, we're in for a real healthy treat next year.

Check out the trailer below and check back for more details when we have them.

Talkback

Khushrenada6 hours ago

Will the developers partner with Nintendo to have Yoshi as a DLC character?

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement