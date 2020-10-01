Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion on Switch in 2021

When you owe more than $750, there's really only one option.

Action-adventure Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021. During the MIX NEXT event, a trailer revealed the existence of a bizarre premise with a memorable title. Playing as Turnip Boy, you undertake a quest to pay off your debts and return home. Puzzles, exploration, and combat surround a story about fighting a corrupt vegetable government. Dungeons, boss fights, collectables, and even multiple endings add to what already sounds like a promising experience. If it ends up as good as it is weird, we're in for a real healthy treat next year.

