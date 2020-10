Another game for the pile of victims of 2020.

Axiom Verge 2 originally targeted fall 2020 for release, but it is now targeting 2021.

Developer Thomas Happ made the official delay announcement on the game's website, citing the year's pandemic among the reasons for the delay.

Originally shown in last December's Indie World show, Axiom Verge 2 utilizes a 16-bit artstyle (compared to the original's 8-bit style) and has promised new tools that allow for more deformation of the area.