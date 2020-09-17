Tricks And Treats To Battle In Latest Splatfest Rerun For Splatoon 2

Will you make the right choice or the dreadfully wrong one?

The second Splatfest encore will be a battle of the spooky.

Halloween weekend (October 30 - November 1) will see the return of the Tricks v Treats Splatfest in Splatoon 2. It will run beginning at 6 p.m. ET on the Friday and go until 5 p.m. on Sunday, covering all of Halloween. The event first ran October 19-21, 2018.

Additionally, seasonally appropriate hats and masks will be available through a Switch News Channel post later this month.