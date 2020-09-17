We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Mortal Kombat DLC To Launch October 15

by Donald Theriault - October 8, 2020, 9:16 am EDT
Source: Netherrealm

One of the characters certainly has a high enough body count.

Mortal Kombat 11 is kontinuing to expand its koterie of kombatants.

The second Kombat Pack will launch on October 15, and will include three new characters: series veteran Mileena, the demigod Rain, and John Rambo thanks to the publishing deal with WB Games. The DLC pack will be US$14.99.

November 17 will see the eShop launch of the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, which includes all of the DLC (including the Aftermath expansion) for US$59.99.

Talkback

Mr. Bungle7 hours ago

Shouldn't it be DLK :D

