New Mortal Kombat DLC To Launch October 15

One of the characters certainly has a high enough body count.

Mortal Kombat 11 is kontinuing to expand its koterie of kombatants.

The second Kombat Pack will launch on October 15, and will include three new characters: series veteran Mileena, the demigod Rain, and John Rambo thanks to the publishing deal with WB Games. The DLC pack will be US$14.99.

November 17 will see the eShop launch of the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, which includes all of the DLC (including the Aftermath expansion) for US$59.99.