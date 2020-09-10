Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Revealed For Switch, Launching November 13

This was the 10-year old EA game that we wanted remastered on Switch, right?

EA's next game for Switch will be one of their most beloved racing games.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered was revealed today for a November 13 launch on Switch. The remastered version of the 2010 simulation racer that appeared in a modified form on the Wii was developed by the original development studio, Criterion Games.

Box art, including a CERO rating, had leaked out for Hot Pursuit in the weeks leading up to today's reveal. Online multiplayer will be fully cross-platform with Switch players able to play with players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.