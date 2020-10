Get your third-person looter on regardless of platform.

Minecon has featured a window for a long-awaited addition to one of the year's big releases.

Minecraft Dungeons will add cross-play in a patch in November. The patch will open the multiplayer pool for the May 26 release to include players on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's xCloud streaming platform.

The next DLC, known as "Howling Dungeons", will follow in December.