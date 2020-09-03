Jackbox Party Pack Makes Its Annual Release in October

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 is due out soon with five new games, including Quiplash 3.

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15.

The latest entry in the long-running series features five new multiplayer games that all require players to use their phone or tablet as a controller. Here's the list:

Quiplash 3: Taking the spot of the "venerable classic getting a sequel" in the pack, Quiplash 3 is a game for 3-8 players that challenges players to hit each other with their funniest quips.

The Devils and the Details: Dubbed a "collaborative chaos game," 3-8 players play as devils trying to make it in suburbia. This seems like it might be vaguely in the same vein as Monster Seeking Monster.

Champ'd Up: The token drawing game, Champ'd Up has 3-8 players making their own creations that compete for voting supremacy. It seems like the drawing game concept meets Bracketeering.

Talking Points: Akin to the recent wave of public speaking games in Jackbox Party Packs, Talking Points involves improv skills as a player tries to give a speech responding to slides they've never seen before. Playable with 3-8 players, another player can also pick what slides the speaker has to deal with.

Blather 'Round: The only game for two players (2-6 players, if you want exacts), Blather 'Round seems like a weird attempt at charades as you try to get players to guess your prompt using a limited vocab.

Well, writing all of that out got me very excited to check out The Jackbox Party Pack 7. Like past games, it requires an online connection and, for the most part, friends. However, Jackbox does a pretty good job of making the game streamable, so if you, like me, are sad about not being able to play with friends in the same room, you can try to figure out on Twitch.