Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Gets a New Trailer and Gameplay

A closer look at each of our champions

As part of their TGS Presentation this morning, Nintendo and Koei Tecmo showed off a new trailer and gameplay for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The trailer gives us a quick look at each of the four champions and shows off a bit more of the world. The trailer can be found below. Beyond this Nintendo also confirmed that Impa will be a playable character. This makes her the first character beyond Link, Zelda, and the Champions, to be confirmed as playable.

At the beginning of the trailer we also see Akkala Citadel in flames, an event referenced in dialogue during Breath of the Wild but never seen. This was something we predicted after watching the original trailers for Age of Calamity. The full original trailer analysis can be found below.