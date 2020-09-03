We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Gets a New Trailer and Gameplay

by John Rairdin - September 26, 2020, 11:15 am EDT
A closer look at each of our champions

As part of their TGS Presentation this morning, Nintendo and Koei Tecmo showed off a new trailer and gameplay for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The trailer gives us a quick look at each of the four champions and shows off a bit more of the world. The trailer can be found below. Beyond this Nintendo also confirmed that Impa will be a playable character. This makes her the first character beyond Link, Zelda, and the Champions, to be confirmed as playable.

At the beginning of the trailer we also see Akkala Citadel in flames, an event referenced in dialogue during Breath of the Wild but never seen. This was something we predicted after watching the original trailers for Age of Calamity. The full original trailer analysis can be found below.

Talkback

FrenchDog856 hours ago

Super important for me; Hyrule Warriors had no online Co-op.. I suppose because it was a Wii-U port?  Worrying is that this hasn't been mentioned yet...  I thought today's trailer was gonna be a bit more detail-oriented than it was.

Shecky1 hour ago

I wouldn't be surprised if Link's fall is not the end of this game.  They could tell all sorts of stories in the 100 years of slumbering

