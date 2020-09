The last Sega Ages game... for now? (Please?)

The last known Sega Ages title is now available on Switch.

The M2-enhanced version of Herzog Zwei, TechnoSoft's legendary 1990 game that was one of the first real-time strategy titles, is now available worldwide. Pricing as with other Sega Ages title is US$7.99/C$8.99/€6.99/£5.99.

A practice mode and tutorial, as well as online play, have been added to the game for the Ages release.