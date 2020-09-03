Symphony Of The Mask Now Live For Cadence Of Hyrule

The drops just keep on coming tonight.

The final portion of the Cadence of Hyrule expansion pass is now available.

Developer Brace Yourself Games confirmed the update bringing the Symphony of the Mask story expansion is now available. New modes, dungeons, and songs among other items are included in the update.

It's time for a new story to unfold. #CadenceofHyrule DLC 3, Symphony of the Mask is available now!



🔷 New modes

🔷 New dungeons

🔷 New songs

🔷 New tilesets, enemies, items, traps, and more!



Skull Kid's adventure awaits!



Patch Notes: https://t.co/3krtpPVUem pic.twitter.com/0AfOiBrUvv — Crypt of the NecroDancer (@NecroDancerGame) September 24, 2020

The final DLC launches exactly a month before the North American release date of the physical Cadence of Hyrule physical edition that includes the expansion pass.