Symphony Of The Mask Now Live For Cadence Of Hyrule

by Donald Theriault - September 23, 2020, 9:50 pm EDT
Source: Brace Yourself Games

The drops just keep on coming tonight.

The final portion of the Cadence of Hyrule expansion pass is now available.

Developer Brace Yourself Games confirmed the update bringing the Symphony of the Mask story expansion is now available. New modes, dungeons, and songs among other items are included in the update.

The final DLC launches exactly a month before the North American release date of the physical Cadence of Hyrule physical edition that includes the expansion pass.

