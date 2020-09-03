We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Kirby Fighters 2 Out Now, Brings More Kirby Combat

by Donald Theriault - September 23, 2020, 9:20 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

Thanks to the Nintendo parent site for leaking this.

Nintendo has dropped a random online fighter on the world.

Kirby Fighters 2, the sequel to 2014 3DS downloadable title Kirby Fighters Deluxe (itself a side game in Kirby Triple Deluxe), is now available on the Switch eShop. It retails for US$19.99/C$26.99.

The new Fighters 2 will feature 22 characters - 17 Kirby copy abilities and five friends including Metaknight and Gooey - battling in both a story mode and in multiplayer for up to 4 local / online players. Having save data for Kirby Star Allies or Super Kirby Clash on the same Switch will unlock special costumes.

Talkback

Spak-Spang35 minutes ago

This looks like that Free to Play Kirby Game, but with more content and perhaps better...but still doesn't look that exciting.  Am I missing something?  It is a budget Title for Nintendo being priced at $19.99 but still seems too much.

