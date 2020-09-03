Kirby Fighters 2 Out Now, Brings More Kirby Combat

Thanks to the Nintendo parent site for leaking this.

Nintendo has dropped a random online fighter on the world.

Kirby Fighters 2, the sequel to 2014 3DS downloadable title Kirby Fighters Deluxe (itself a side game in Kirby Triple Deluxe), is now available on the Switch eShop. It retails for US$19.99/C$26.99.

The new Fighters 2 will feature 22 characters - 17 Kirby copy abilities and five friends including Metaknight and Gooey - battling in both a story mode and in multiplayer for up to 4 local / online players. Having save data for Kirby Star Allies or Super Kirby Clash on the same Switch will unlock special costumes.