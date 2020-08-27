We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Bethesda Acquired By Microsoft In US$7.5b Deal

by Donald Theriault - September 21, 2020, 9:14 am EDT
Source: Microsoft

For those keeping score at home, that's 1.875 Lucasfilms.

Gaming's largest privately held publisher is off the market.

ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, has entered into an agreement to be bought by Microsoft for US$7.5bn. This would give Microsoft ownership of properties such as Doom, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein.

Details of updates made to business agreements from before the sale, such as Doom Eternal for Switch and the year of exclusivity of the upcoming Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on PlayStation 5, have not been updated.

UPDATE: In a statement to Bloomberg, Xbox division head Phil Spencer indicated ongoing agreements (including the previously mentioned exclusivity) would be honored and future support for non-Microsoft ecosystems would be determined on a "case-by-case basis".

Talkback

Ian Sane11 hours ago

So is the outcome of this going to be that Microsoft's game library improves or will it be a Rare situation where they just squander Bethesda and only accomplish keeping others from having them?

MS easily has the weakest first party lineup of the big three, and since third parties try to make games for all platforms whenever possible that made the Xbox One a very unnecessary system.  So I get why MS did this as it secures tons of valuable IPs as first party exclusives.  Of course it's all IPs in the grand scheme of things.  It ends up an expensive purchase if they can't get talented people to make those games.

Unfortunately this brings us that much closer to a situation like the film and music industry where only a few companies own almost everything.  That was probably inevitable, but frustrating just the same.

mereel7 hours ago

Microsoft owns DOOM now?! A part of me just died inside...

nickmitch7 hours ago

Quote from: Ian

So is the outcome of this going to be that Microsoft's game library improves or will it be a Rare situation where they just squander Bethesda and only accomplish keeping others from having them?

I'm hoping, for eveyone's sake, that it's the former.  MS seems to be doubling down on Xbox again.  And with their strategy of Xbox being a service, ironically, not tied to a box, exclusive software is going to be even more important for them.  They need big, AAA exclusives, and Bethesda can provide those.

Khushrenada6 hours ago

Microsoft and its videogame endeavors are so strange. Here's a company that's never been market leader. Out of three consoles, its second is considered the most successful although that success is debatable depending on how it might be measured or looked at. Its hardware hasn't been all that exceptional and has a growing view of being unnecessary with so many of the games on the systems available on PC or the competitor's hardware. It has a handful of big name franchises tied to the brand (although these continuing studio acquisitions could change that) and a big reason for it entering the market (living room dominance versus Sony) no longer seems to be a factor 20 years later as tech and habits have changed.

I'd love to see actual figures showing the totals Microsoft has spent in console development and production (plus console repair), first party software development, third party deals, and studio acquisitions versus the profit from hardware and first party software. I just don't see how they've ever recouped any of their costs at this point. I don't get what their strategy going forward is or why they think it is worth still being invested in the video game market so heavily. It just seems like the strategy is throw money at the problem and that should eventually fix it. If Xbox wasn't backed by Microsoft's deep pockets, it probably have folded by now. I'd love to know the justification from Microsoft on why they aren't decreasing their money spent in the market especially as they keep pushing hardware to further drive up the cost of video game development which they'll be on the hook for with all these studios they've bought developing software for it.

Lemonade6 hours ago

This is some crazy news. But Im a fan of both Bethesda and Xbox, so Im ok with it.

MagicCow643 hours ago

Quote from: Khushrenada

Microsoft and its videogame endeavors are so strange. Here's a company that's never been market leader. Out of three consoles, its second is considered the most successful although that success is debatable depending on how it might be measured or looked at. Its hardware hasn't been all that exceptional and has a growing view of being unnecessary with so many of the games on the systems available on PC or the competitor's hardware. It has a handful of big name franchises tied to the brand (although these continuing studio acquisitions could change that) and a big reason for it entering the market (living room dominance versus Sony) no longer seems to be a factor 20 years later as tech and habits have changed.

I'd love to see actual figures showing the totals Microsoft has spent in console development and production (plus console repair), first party software development, third party deals, and studio acquisitions versus the profit from hardware and first party software. I just don't see how they've ever recouped any of their costs at this point. I don't get what their strategy going forward is or why they think it is worth still being invested in the video game market so heavily. It just seems like the strategy is throw money at the problem and that should eventually fix it. If Xbox wasn't backed by Microsoft's deep pockets, it probably have folded by now. I'd love to know the justification from Microsoft on why they aren't decreasing their money spent in the market especially as they keep pushing hardware to further drive up the cost of video game development which they'll be on the hook for with all these studios they've bought developing software for it.

Yeah, I've always found their foray into games kinda weird. The original Xbox would have been another 3DO if Halo hadn't happened to align. It always just seemed like something cooked up by a sweaty junior exec without any clear connection to Microsoft's core businesses or expertise, which resulted in them spending a ton of money on a boondoggle custom box that ended up neck and neck with the Gamecube. And then the 360, gifted the botched PS3 rollout, lost money for them despite its popularity because of the RROD, and then the Xbone pissed away even that Pyrrhic userbase advantage. And yet the division has fended off multiple shareholder revolts and MS leadership changes.

Even after all this time they don't have a clear aesthetic identity other than wrung-out HALOGEARSFORZA. (Their one big winner, Minecraft, is so agnostic as to be divorced from the Xbox brand.) I guess they've entered into an Uber-esque phase where they're trying to undercut their competitors with a steeply discounted game library service with the goal of . . . someday raising its price enough to be profitable? Especially after dropping nearly $8 billion on Zenimax? Or maybe this is just some brand loss-leader tech prestige thing now?

Khushrenada2 hours ago

Quote from: MagicCow64

The original Xbox would have been another 3DO if Halo hadn't happened to align. It always just seemed like something cooked up by a sweaty junior exec without any clear connection to Microsoft's core businesses or expertise, which resulted in them spending a ton of money on a boondoggle custom box that ended up neck and neck with the Gamecube.

Man, I had a different post in mind when I was writing this and was going to say that Halo isn't even that big a deal anymore but now I've changed my mind. I've edited this post so that it doesn't really have much to add about the Xbox's early years.

I don't know how accurate these numbers are but I just went fast and loose with a Google search on lifetime sales and found this Wiki. According to it, the first Halo did 5.5 million, the 2nd was 8 million plus and the third was 14.5 million. As we know, the GameCube's big seller was Melee and when I compared the Smash Bros. series against Halo, they parallel quite a bit in sales. Again, going by that Wiki, Smash 64 did 5.5 million. A couple years later, Melee comes out and sells 7.41 million and sort of defines the Cube like Halo defines Xbox. The third game of Brawl comes out and sells 13.32 million. There would be a bunch of spin-off titles for Halo after this but in 2012 Halo 4 releases and sells 9.75 million. Meanwhile, Smash 4 is released and sells 9.59 million on 3DS and 5.37 million on Wii U. How much of the 3DS and Wii U sales were to the same customer is unclear but if we remove the Wii U sales on the basis that they mainly would have gone to the Nintendo hardcore who likely had a 3DS as well then the series are staying pretty equivalent. However, with the release of the Switch, sales have rocketed back up at almost 20 million. Even though the Halo series has sort of maintained a Smash Bros. level of sales and name recognition, I just don't see it taking off like that but I'm not going to discount its potential to get gamers to early adopt into the Xbox S.

Of course, at the end of the day, it is still one franchise. As history proved, Halo wasn't enough to make the Xbox a bigger competitor against the PS2 just like Melee wasn't enough to push GameCube sales higher. So, I guess it is smart for Microsoft to purchase other IP like this to bolster the big name franchises they can offer and control since they haven't been able to do much to create a lot of them on their own but their past history in purchasing Rareware should also be a warning that purchasing IP doesn't automatically mean high-quality system selling software is going to come from it.

