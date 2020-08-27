Bethesda Acquired By Microsoft In US$7.5b Deal

For those keeping score at home, that's 1.875 Lucasfilms.

Gaming's largest privately held publisher is off the market.

ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, has entered into an agreement to be bought by Microsoft for US$7.5bn. This would give Microsoft ownership of properties such as Doom, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein.

Details of updates made to business agreements from before the sale, such as Doom Eternal for Switch and the year of exclusivity of the upcoming Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on PlayStation 5, have not been updated.

UPDATE: In a statement to Bloomberg, Xbox division head Phil Spencer indicated ongoing agreements (including the previously mentioned exclusivity) would be honored and future support for non-Microsoft ecosystems would be determined on a "case-by-case basis".