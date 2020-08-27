We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
3DS

Nintendo Announces End Of Production For 3DS Family Of Systems

by Donald Theriault - September 17, 2020, 6:38 am EDT
Total comments: 6 Source: Nintendo (JP link)

Good night sweet prince, and may flocks of StreetPass Miis sing thee to thy rest.

Nintendo's last handheld-only platform has ended production after almost a decade.

A notice was posted on the Japanese-language Nintendo 3DS webpage today (available here) which roughly translates to "Production of the main body of the Nintendo 3DS series has been discontinued." This means the 2011-released handheld will no longer be produced, though online play will continue to be available and the eShop will remain for game purchases.

The 3DS family was the last to feature a split in release dates between Japan and the rest of the world, releasing in Japan on February 26, 2011 and in the rest of the world on March 27 of the same year. The last figures for its hardware and software shipments, as of June 30, were 75.87m units of hardware shipped and 384.07m units of software.

Talkback

Lemonade10 hours ago

3DS was the best system Nintendo has ever made. Such innovative hardware and so many good games.

Ian Sane6 hours ago

Aside from being one of my favourite systems ever the 3DS also gave me a new appreciation for the DS.  For reasons unknown I didn't play the sort of DS games that really grabbed me until I owned a 3DS, so both systems blur together with me.  I think there is a bit of luck in the age I was when the 3DS came out, where I no longer felt the need to keep up-to-date with the big titles and was fine sticking to whatever niche I felt like.  I pretty much just played RPGs and visual novels on the 3DS and I was very content doing so.

With this being discontinued I now officially have no current game systems and am an old fart playing nothing but retro games.

Stratos5 hours ago

Was going to buy one for my Niece for Christmas. Maybe I can get one on clearance at Walmart or something.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor3 hours ago

Oh man, the 3DS was a great system and I STILL miss Street Pass so much! T-T

That said, discontinuing this system means that Nintendo has no offerings at sub $199 price points. I'm curious, is it no longer tenable to run a business for dedicated video game devices (even older ones) at $150 or $100, or does Nintendo think they can bring down the price on the Switch Lite another $50 to address this segment?

Stratos2 hours ago

I don't think they will lower the price of the Lite for this holiday. This may just be a way to funnel more people into the Switch market when there is no lower tier option.

Luigi Dude2 hours ago

Quote from: Kairon

Oh man, the 3DS was a great system and I STILL miss Street Pass so much! T-T

That said, discontinuing this system means that Nintendo has no offerings at sub $199 price points. I'm curious, is it no longer tenable to run a business for dedicated video game devices (even older ones) at $150 or $100, or does Nintendo think they can bring down the price on the Switch Lite another $50 to address this segment?

Well eventually the Switch Lite will reach that price point.  Right now though, the Switch is breaking sales records every month and 3DS sales have been low for the last 2 years with no new software for over a year.  Anyone interested in a low priced alternative has bought the system by now.  Doesn't mean they don't believe in a sub $199 system anymore, just that the 3DS is no longer a viable product worth the money to produce.

