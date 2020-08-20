Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Returning To Sale On Switch This Holiday

Scott was kind of unpleasant to women and tried to change, which puts him one up on the publisher.

One of the last great licensed games is coming back on sale, including a Switch release.

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: Complete Edition, a new release of the brawler based on the comic series and movie, will come to Switch this holiday. It was originally sold on Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Network in 2010 to coincide with the film, but was delisted in 2014. The Switch version will includes Knives and Wallace as playable characters.

The announcement was made as part of the second Ubisoft Forward presentation, which did not include the video below due to "time constraints":