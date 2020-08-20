Woodsalt is a JRPG-inspired Blast from the Past Coming to Switch this October

Unravel a sci-fi narrative with multiple endings and no filler content.

Woodsalt, a story-based sci-fi JRPG, is coming to Switch on October 13. Protagonist Emcy awakes after a 1000-year slumber on Nu-Terra, with Earth having been evacuated. By exploring the world and interacting with the characters around you, the mysteries of Woodsalt will come into focus.

The announcement trailer shows off the chibi-looking characters and some of their interactions, but it mostly suggests a strong emphasis on story and choice. Woodsalt will be priced at $19.99 (USD), and you can view the aforementioned trailer below.