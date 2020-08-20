We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
No More Heroes 3 Officially Delayed To 2021

by Donald Theriault - September 9, 2020, 10:11 pm EDT
Source: Goichi Suda Twitter

Another casualty of the year from hell.

The promised "2020" release date for No More Heroes 3 has been forced to slip.

Director Goichi Suda and developer Grasshopper Manufacturer both have confirmed the news on Twitter in recent posts, indicating the delay to 2021 following development setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for additional polish.

Following a trailer release in December 2019, bits of the game have been seen in obscured fashion through the summer, including a two-second clip in the credits of Devolver Digital's E3 presentation and a speech at the New Game Plus Expo in which Suda stood in front of the video, obscuring it.

