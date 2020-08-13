Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Revealed, Releasing November 20

We can finally see what happened in the century before Breath of the Wild.

A new Hyrule Warriors game is going to tell the story of the Great Calamity later this year.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now available for preorder with a launch date of November 20. Designed to tell the story of the events that led to the state of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild, this new adventure is developed by Koei Tecmo in association with Nintendo.

Link, Zelda, "and more" are listed as playable in the game, including the four Champions from Breath of the Wild. Preordering the game digitally will unlock the "Lucky Ladle" weapon.

The standalone trailer indicates more information about the game will be available on September 26.