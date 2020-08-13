Switch eShop Now Offers Preorders Of Upcoming Games

With easy cancellation on tap as well.

An overnight update to the eShop has changed how preloading of digital titles works.

Previously, preloading software would charge immediately and begin the process of downloading the game straight away. Starting with this update, "pre-purchase" has been changed to "pre-order", with the game file delivered a week before the scheduled release and the user's eShop balance or payment method being charged at the same time. This will not apply to any preloads done before the change went into effect.

An option to cancel preorders is also now available. Switching eShop regions will result in the cancellation of all preorders for the old region.