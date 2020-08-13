Cross-Platform Poker Club To Include Switch Members Later This Year

All the fun of playing poker online without having to worry about Black Friday regulations.

The Switch will be included in some high stakes poker later this year.

Ripstone Publishing have announced a new IP called Poker Club that is slated to launch later this year. Supporting Unreal Engine 4, the Switch version of the game will include cross-platform multiplayer with PC, PlayStation 4/5, and modern Xbox consoles - including 200+ player Texas Hold'em tournaments.

Full poker tutorials, multiple tournament types, and social features will also be a part of the game.