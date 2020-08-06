We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Cadence Of Hyrule Melody Pack Now Available For Season Pass Owners

by Donald Theriault - August 26, 2020, 9:25 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

39 songs of remixed Zelda goodness.

The second DLC pack for the Cadence of Hyrule season pass is now live.

Available as part of the pass or separately for US$5.99, the Melody Pack contains 39 songs from chiptune specialist Chipzel, rock musician FamilyJules, and EDM artist A_Rival.

The Cadence season pass launched last month with the Costume Pack, and the final part "Symphony of the Mask" starring Skull Kid will launch sometime before October 23 when the game's physical compilation release hits stores.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement