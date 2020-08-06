Cadence Of Hyrule Melody Pack Now Available For Season Pass Owners

39 songs of remixed Zelda goodness.

The second DLC pack for the Cadence of Hyrule season pass is now live.

Available as part of the pass or separately for US$5.99, the Melody Pack contains 39 songs from chiptune specialist Chipzel, rock musician FamilyJules, and EDM artist A_Rival.

The Cadence season pass launched last month with the Costume Pack, and the final part "Symphony of the Mask" starring Skull Kid will launch sometime before October 23 when the game's physical compilation release hits stores.