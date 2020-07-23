You Can Unlock a Secret Bonus Song in the Avicii Invector Switch Demo

The cheat code of our ancestors lives on!

Avicii Invector is a rhythm game featuring a wide variety of tracks by the late Tim Bergling (aka Avicii) that's releasing on the Switch in early September, but a demo can be downloaded off of the eShop right now if you're interested in trying out. By default the demo comes with two songs, Pure Grinding and The Nights, but a secret third song is hiding among the heavy beats.

In order to unlock the hidden song SOS you must first complete the demo's calibration and tutorial section, after which you will make it to the main menu. Once on the main menu, perform this familiar set of inputs:

UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A, START

If successful you will hear a coin pickup sound effect, and the third bonus track should be available in your demo.

Avicii Invector is set to release on Nintendo Switch on September 8th, 2020. You can read our recent hands-on preview with the game here.