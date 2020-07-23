Switch Officially Coming To Brazil

Nintendo is heading back to South America.

Nintendo of America tweeted this morning links to Instagram and Facebook pages for Brazil, confirming the Switch would officially launch in the territory. No date was given for the launch.

Nintendo stopped officially selling consoles in Brazil in 2015, due to high tariffs on imported electronics that resulted in the Wii U selling for R$1900 (roughly $700 US at the time of the move).