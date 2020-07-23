We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Switch Officially Coming To Brazil

by Donald Theriault - August 19, 2020, 10:30 am EDT
Nintendo is heading back to South America.

After officially moving into China, Nintendo is heading back to South America.

Nintendo of America tweeted this morning links to Instagram and Facebook pages for Brazil, confirming the Switch would officially launch in the territory. No date was given for the launch.

Nintendo stopped officially selling consoles in Brazil in 2015, due to high tariffs on imported electronics that resulted in the Wii U selling for R$1900 (roughly $700 US at the time of the move).

