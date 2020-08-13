Fortnite Announces Price Drop On V-Bucks As Part Of New Mobile Strategy

Switch owners will benefit from the Last Man Standing match between Tims Sweeney and Cook.

A billion dollar company is taking a swing at a trillion dollar company in a way that Switch Fortnite players will benefit from.

Epic have announced a "Mega Drop" on the Fortnite website that will see the price of V-Bucks (Fortnite's in game currency) and cosmetic items cut by 20% across the board, starting today. This applies to all platforms where Fortnite has launched, including mobile.

This sets up an interesting showdown between Epic Games and Apple, as Epic will be processing the payments on mobile through a method previously restricted to physical goods (such as making a purchase on Amazon using an iOS device). Apple's app store guidelines for iOS prohibit the sale of goods for a higher price on the app store in a fashion that passes the fees for using the store (traditionally 30%) on to consumers.