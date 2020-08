"Pure Grinding" isn't just something that occurs at the Mage.

Players interested in trying the upcoming (on Switch) Avicii Invector will be able to grab a demo today.

The posthumous rhythm game, which will fully release on Switch on September 8, will be releasing a demo version today. It will contain two tracks ("The Nights" and "Pure Grinding") of the 35 that will be in the launching product.

In addition, the final game will be made available for preload today if desired.