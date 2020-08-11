Shin Megami Tensei III Remaster to Feature Dante From the Devil May Cry Franchise as DLC

Raidou's still the one with pierce skills though.

Atlus revealed today that Devil May Cry's Dante will be appearing as DLC in the remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne.

Dante first appeared in the first updated re-release of Nocturne, Nocturne Maniax. A later re-release titled Nocturne Chronicles would replace him with Raidou Kuzunoha, the protagonist of the Devil Summoner games. The reveal trailer for Nocturne's remaster from last month's Nintendo Partner Showcase showed a shot of Raidou implying that Dante would not be included in the remaster, prompting plenty of memes from fans of SMT and Devil May Cry alike.

No details have been announced for a western release of the Dante DLC yet, but he'll be available for ¥980 (approximately $9.18 US, $12.25 CAD). Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster releases in Japan on October 29, with a western release confirmed for early 2021.