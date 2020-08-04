Super Smash Bros Ultimate Adds New Stage, Music Options

So now John will spam Star Fox music only on Final Destination.

Smash Ultimate has a new version of a classic stage, and some new ways to jam out on it.

A new update is out for the fighter (version 8.1) that adds the Small Battlefield stage to the lineup. As the name implies, it is a smaller version of the existing Battlefield for those up close and personal fights. Any song in the game can now be played on the Battlefield variants as well as Final Destination.

No balance changes were announced for characters in the patch, though there have been some changes to the online matchmaking.