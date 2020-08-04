Neko Ghost, Jump! Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Following Successful Kickstarter

Super Paper Mario meets Cute Jumping Kitty Simulator

A successful Kickstarter campaign has another interesting and unique title making its way over to the Nintendo Switch!

Neko Ghost, Jump! from Burgos Games has reached its funding goal of $15,000 with over 400 backers.

For those unfamiliar with the perspective-swapping platformer, here is the official description:

“Neko Ghost, Jump! is a pawsome puzzle-platformer that tasks players with switching between 2D and 3D camera perspectives as they guide Nekoman on an epic quest to rescue his bride-to-be, friends, and family from the evil Space Dog Pirate Boss and his minions. This adventure will take Nekoman across several biomes ranging from grassy plains to snowy tundras, to sweltering deserts and beyond. Along the way, players will have to not only switch between 2D and 3D planes but also between their physical and ghost forms to defeat any baddies along the way as they pounce across a series of entertaining yet challenging obstacles that will test their spatial awareness to the limits!

Neko Ghost, Jump! will run the gamut from an accessible family-friendly affair to a furmidable challenge for more masochistic players. Players will have the choice to use the playstyle they want to advance to later levels. Race against the clock trying to beat the speedrun time, take your sweet time and collect all the coins in the level, or for those that prefer no-fuss all action, just whack your enemies into oblivion with the swordfish. Use the loot collected in each level to not only take some time off the clock but also turn it in and customize Nekoman’s appearance with plenty of options available. Give him sweet specs, a dapper hat, or some shiny bling!”

With only three days to go until the Kickstarter concludes, the focus has shifted to reaching as many stretch goals as possible. Currently, they are working towards adding a “Lost World” Biome and Boss, which will add five new optional levels to the game.