Major Error In Progress On Fire Emblem Heroes Celebration Banner

Of all the times to do this, they could've picked a better time than a long weekend in Japan...

A celebration event in Fire Emblem Heroes has gone unexpectedly awry and Nintendo / Intelligent Systems is still investigating the root cause.

As part of the celebration of the 3.5 years of service of Heroes, a special "Hero Fest" banner was announced last night in a livestream. The "Hero Fest" banner features a higher than normal chance of summoning the focus heroes, and this banner was also to be the first banner where heroes added between December 2017 and August 2018 could not be pulled off-focus. However, the banner not only includes the heroes who were to be removed, but also includes previously removed heroes from launch to November 2017.

Notice:

We have detected an issue in which all 5★ Heroes that appear as focus Heroes in the Revival Summoning Events are appearing in the Feh's Summer Celebration Hero Fest. We are currently investigating this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. #FEHeroes — Fire Emblem Heroes (@FE_Heroes_EN) August 2, 2020

It is not known what, if any, compensation will be offered due to this issue.