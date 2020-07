Did somebody order a quirky RPG?

The long awaited localization of a cult favorite JRPG is a few short weeks away.

Moon, the convention-defying RPG from developer Love-de-Lic, will finally launch in English on August 27. It originally released in Japan last October.

Originally developed for the PlayStation, Moon parodies tropes of mid-to-late 1990s Japanese role playing games. Some of the staff from Love-de-Lic later went on to develop the Paper Mario series.