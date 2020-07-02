Next Animal Crossing New Horizons Update Launching Thursday, Adds Island Backup

There we go!

One of the most demanded features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will come on Thursday.

The trailer for the update released by Nintendo today announces an "Island Backup Restoration Service" will be available from July 30. This function allows NSO subscribers to back up their islands to the internet.

Also coming in the update are weekly fireworks shows on Sunday - including custom designs - and the ability to visit dream versions of islands from around the world.

UPDATE: Nintendo of America have confirmed in a press release that Nintendo Customer Service must be contacted to restore the data, and it is only in the event of a lost or repaired system. A function for save transfer / backup via the Save Data Cloud is planned for "later this year".