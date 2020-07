There'll be a mob scene for these ones.

The fifth ship in Aksys's otome armada has an arrival date on Switch.

Piofiore: Fated Memories will launch on October 8. Set in post-WWI Italy, the main character Liliana Adornato is caught in a mafia turf war that dominates her small hometown of Burlone.

The fifth of six romance visual novels to come from Aksys and Idea Factory's Otomate division in 2020, Piofiore will include a set of art cards as a first-printing bonus for the US$49.99 physical edition.