Get your theme on, go play

The next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup will unfold this coming weekend.

The 15th Maximus Cup will be held beginning Friday, July 31 at 3 a.m. ET and wrapping at 2.59 a.m. ET on August 4. Players will unlock a theme for Paper Mario: The Origami King by earning 100 ranking points over the weekend.

A trailer showing the theme and accompanying music is also available: