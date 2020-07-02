We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Suikoden Spiritual Successor Eiyiden Chronicle Crowdfunding Unlocks Nintendo Console Stretch Goal

by Donald Theriault - July 27, 2020, 5:55 pm PDT
Source: Kickstarter

Note "Nintendo Console" and not "Switch".

The creators of a classic late 1990s JRPG series have formed a new studio to create a spiritual sequel that is targeting a future Nintendo platform.

Eiyuden Chronicle, the debut product from the newly formed developer Rabbit & Bear (headed by designers of the Suikoden series from the original PlayStation) was revealed for crowdfunding today. The JRPG will feature veteran composers in a 2D art style with turn based combat and up to 100 playable characters in the tradition of Suikoden. The Kickstarter has reached its goal for a console release in less than eight hours, and is targeting Nintendo's next system in addition to the PC, PlayStation 5 / 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One for its late 2022 release.

According to a statement on the Kickstarter page (reproduced below) the target is for the Switch's successor so as to ensure as smooth a porting process as possible; other Kickstarters in the past have been announced for lower-spec hardware and have had to be changed or outright cancelled. If a successor platform is not available when the process begins, they will make every attempt to bring the game to the Switch, or offer full refunds.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer10 hours ago

I am really curious about why a 2D turn based RPG needs new hardware. We aren't exactly pushing the envelope here.

