Interview with Whisker Squadron Developer Aaron San Filippo

Ushering in a future if indie Star Fox.

Whisker Squadron is, in a nutshell a procedural take on the classic SNES Star Fox formula. Developed by Flippfly, the creators of Race the Sun and Evergarden, Whisker Squadron is currently drawing a lot of attention via its Kickstarter campaign.

I've been following Whisker Squadron since before it was called Whisker Squadron. It has been fascinating to watch it go from small experiment to Kickstarter darling. Along the way I've enjoyed chatting with Aaron and now finally we've had a chance to record one of these chats. Join us as Aaron gives some insights into the behind the scenes of Whisker Squadron's development, the indie Star Fox scene, and more. If you like what you see consider supporting Whisker Squadron on Kickstarter.