We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Feature

Unboxing the Skyward Sword HD Special Joy-Con Set

by Willem Hilhorst - July 16, 2021, 6:00 am EDT

Hopefully it won't drift skyward.

With the release of Skyward Sword HD there's also the shiny new Joy-Con controllers with the colors of the Master Sword. We've unboxed the set to show you the colors right on camera. Check out the video below!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement