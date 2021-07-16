Unboxing the Skyward Sword HD Special Joy-Con Set

Hopefully it won't drift skyward.
With the release of Skyward Sword HD there's also the shiny new Joy-Con controllers with the colors of the Master Sword. We've unboxed the set to show you the colors right on camera. Check out the video below!
by Willem Hilhorst - July 16, 2021, 6:00 am EDT
