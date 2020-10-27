Clock Tower, the SNES's Best Horror Game

Don't cry, Jennifer...

Video games have come a long way in the past few decades, and I think there are few specific genres in games that have a more interesting history than horror. Last year I highlighted Sweet Home, a game sometimes credited with creating the building blocks for survival horror as a genre. If you didn’t watch that video, because very few people did, here’s a very brief summary:

Sweet Home is a horror RPG developed by Capcom and released for the Famicom in 1989. It is a licensed title based on the Japanese film of the same name and likely for this reason never left Japan. It was directed by Tokuro Fujiwara, who would go on a few years later to direct Resident Evil which was actually originally pitched as a 3D remake of Sweet Home before getting retooled into a more original concept that would end up revolutionizing horror games as we know them.

Got all that? Good. Today we’re gonna talk about a different retro horror game, yet another one that predates titles like Resident Evil, though this one isn’t really considered quite as historically significant. Our story takes us to a period a few years after Sweet Home made its debut, jumping from the age of the Famicom to one much more Super than that.