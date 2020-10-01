10 Scary Games to Play on Switch

Just because the parties are cancelled doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to a bone chilling night!

Ah, October… When the leaves have changed colors and the jack-o-lanterns find their way onto doorsteps. Everybody’s getting their costumes ready and gearing up for the onslaught of trick or treaters, because at the end of the month the sacred holiday of Halloween shall soon be upon us! … Or at least that’s how it would normally go, but 2020 has been weird and bad and that likely means that for most of us Halloween is gonna look completely different this year. While it’s genuinely not a good idea to go out and watch horror movies with your friends and attend cool costume parties like usual, that doesn’t mean the spooky fun of the season has to be lost!

Being a fan of horror games is, in a lot of ways, a double edged sword. Horror is one of the hardest genres to get right because getting just one design detail even slightly wrong will inevitably cause your game’s scariness to give way to either hilarity or frustration, neither of which are really ideal for a game that’s trying to invoke fear. For this reason many smaller studios that jump on horror don’t exactly stick the landing. But don’t worry! I’m here to tell you about ten horror or horror-adjacent games on the Switch that you might not have given a shot, and can potentially liven up your cold October nights with some much needed anxiety!