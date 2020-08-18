Genki Covert Dock (Switch) Review

The Switch becomes a super portable entertainment system with this miniature peripheral.

Even though the Switch console itself is capable of handheld and TV play, it can be a challenge to pack up the console, the dock, and all the cables needed to bring the entire docked experience to a friend’s house or just set it up on another TV in your own home. After a very successful Kickstarter campaign, Human Things has now made their Genki Covert Dock available for purchase from their website. The hook is that it delivers the same docking ability as the standard Switch one from Nintendo in a package that is one-tenth the size. Do good things come in small Genki packages?

Let’s look at some of the specifics first off. Below you’ll find the technical specifications for the Covert Dock:

Size: 2.36” x 1.73” x 1.3” / 60mm x 44mm x 33mm

Weight: 3.5oz / 100 g

Power Output: 30W 5V / 9V / 15V

Output Resolution: 1080p 60hz

Hardware Connectivity: USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4

Battery: Gallium Nitride Chip

A side-by-side comparison yields all the proof you need that the Covert Dock is much better suited to travel than Nintendo’s version. Foldable prongs accompany three different adaptors, allowing the device to support 100-240V, so you’ll be able to use it on overseas trips. On the other side of the prongs are three ports: one for USB-A (3.1), one for HDMI, and one for USB-C (PD 3.0). This means you are sacrificing two USB-A ports from the regular dock. Fortunately, the Covert Dock feels really sturdy when plugged into an electrical socket, and sticks in place while you insert and remove plugs from the three ports.

The box containing the Covert Dock is compact and also contains the aforementioned travel adaptors and a 1.8 meter USB-C Cable. This particular cable features one side at a right angle, which can provide some flexibility plugged into the dock itself or your Switch. Of course, without a shell or stand to actually hold the Switch console, you need to figure out a clever way to stand it upright, or you could invest in Genki’s portable stand (19.99 USD). I tried the kickstand on the back of the device, but that doesn’t work with the charging cable plugged into the bottom of the Switch. The Genki Covert Dock also allows you to connect other devices to your TV. For example, I connected the USB-C cable to my Samsung S20+, and in addition to fast-charging, I could display my phone screen on my TV or use Samsung DeX, which was the first I had heard of that app. I also had no trouble recording Switch footage through my Avermedia Portable 2 PLUS using the Covert Dock.

Ultimately, the Genki Covert Dock is an excellent product for those who use the Switch’s TV mode configuration and want more flexibility in terms of bringing that experience with them. That the device can connect with other technology and accessories you may have is an added bonus, but in its primary function as a Switch dock, Genki definitely succeeds. One noticeable concern is that Covert Dock tends to run a little hot while in use, and more so over time, so that would be something to keep an eye on during extra long play sessions. At 74.99 USD, it also comes in a little cheaper than a new standalone dock from Nintendo.com (89.99 USD), and if you’re in the market for a second one, the Genki Covert Dock is an excellent option. You can pick up your own Covert Dock here.