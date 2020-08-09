The Thirsty Mage - River City Ransom

The Trio of David, Jordan, and Paige fight their way through the mean streets of River City.
On this episode, the pub discusses the RPG elements of River City Ransom, a Technos Japan title that’s available in the Nintendo Online Service.
On the panel:
- Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
- NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
- LadiesGamers.com Reviewer - Paige Detlefsen
This episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and even through your Alexa.
Theme song by the great Perry Burkum