Feature

The Thirsty Mage - River City Ransom

by the NWR Staff - August 9, 2020, 10:21 am EDT
The Trio of David, Jordan, and Paige fight their way through the mean streets of River City.

On this episode, the pub discusses the RPG elements of River City Ransom, a Technos Japan title that’s available in the Nintendo Online Service.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • LadiesGamers.com Reviewer - Paige Detlefsen

Theme song by the great Perry Burkum

