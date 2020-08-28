Enter to Win a Free Copy of AVICII Invector Encore Edition on Nintendo Switch

All you need is a free demo and a twitter account!

We are teaming up with Wired Productions to give you the opportunity to win a free copy of the upcoming AVICII Invector Encore Edition which launches on September 8th for the Nintendo Switch. Entering is simple, here's what you have to do:

Go to the Switch eShop and download the free AVICII Invector demo

Play the song The Nights - AVICII by AVICII Remix on Hard difficulty

on Hard difficulty Use the Switch's share button to take a screenshot of your score, and tweet it from your Switch using the hashtag #AVICIINWR. Make sure to tag us @Nintendo_NWR as well!

The entrant with the highest score submitted by 11:59PM on Friday, September 4th will win a free physical copy of the game.

Entries must be tweeted using the Switch's share feature to qualify.

AVICII Invector Encore Edition is a rhythm game featuring the work of Swedish DJ Avicii that arrives on Nintendo Switch on September 8th, 2020. You can read our latest preview for the game here.